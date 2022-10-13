MARTIN Lewis has criticised the food delivery service Deliveroo for adding Klarna as a payment option.

Klarna, the buy now, pay later service has been added as an option alongside credit, debit card, and PayPal.

Through this, people can pay off the cost of their curry, takeaway pizza, or fish and chips up to 30 days later or in three equal installments over 60 days with a minimum spend of £30.

Deliveroo chief business officer Carlo Mocci said: "Millions of people are already choosing Klarna and we’re giving customers more choice and more flexibility with a safe, secure way to pay online."

Dear @Deliveroo do you really need pump debt as a way to pay for takeaways?



Buy Now Pay Later may seem innocuous but it is 1) Not yet regulated 2) Debt, even if done right its 0%



Borrowing should only be if NEEDED, for planned one off budgeted purchase, not a cheeky nandos. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 12, 2022

This decision has received criticism from a number of financial figures and groups, with Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis now joining them.

As reported by the Metro, there has been criticism of the Klarna option as it could "encourage shoppers to build up unaffordable debt" and through that Klarna could then pass the arrears onto debt collectors.

Missed payments would also show up on a person's credit file, potentially affecting how someone would pay for loans and mortgages.