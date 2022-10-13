GWENT Police are appealing for information after two swans were found dead in Brynmawr earlier this week.
The animals were found in the Lakeside area of the town.
Gwent Police said a member of the public reported that the two swans had been found on Monday, October 10 at around 9.40am.
There has been eyewitness speculation that the swans were deliberately killed, although this is yet to be officially confirmed.
"Anyone with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 quoting reference 2200343187," a spokesperson said.
"Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
