A COUPLE woke to find an owl had crashed into their patio door window - leaving a perfect outline of its body and wings.

Michael Kimber, 49, woke up to see the mystery imprint on the glass showing the smudged outline of an owl.

He went outside to find the feathered creature - but the animal was nowhere to be seen in Newbridge.

Business owner Mr Kimber says he can't bring himself to clean away the new window feature that even shows the bird's eyes.

He said: "My girlfriend wants the door cleaned, but I just can't stop looking at it.

Michael Kimber and girlfriend Ellie. Picture: Wales News Service

"If you zoom into the picture you can actually see the detailing of the feathers and its eyes"

Mr Kimber and his girlfriend Ellie came home from a weekend in Jersey late on Sunday evening so decided to go straight to bed.

He woke up the next morning when he spotted the pattern on the glass as he walked past.

He said: "As my early morning eyes started focusing, I could see this splat and I could see what it was - an owl in full flight.

"Of course I had to get my girlfriend out of bed. We had a look around for it, but it was gone.

The outline of the owl. Picture: Wales News Service

"We live in a semi-rural location here, if it was injured it would definitely still be there."

Patricia Webb, owner of Festival Park Owl Sanctuary in Ebbw Vale, says the animal was probably being chased by a fellow bird.

She said: "The most probable reason is that the owl was being chased by another bird.

"It was probably being chased by something and would have flown into the window thinking it was an open space."