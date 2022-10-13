NATIONAL Grid has urged charities and groups in South Wales to apply for grants from its £2.5 million fund to fight fuel poverty.

The electricity distribution network operator for the Midlands, south-west England and South Wales is pledging to help vulnerable customers with a record-breaking pot of cash.

The shareholder-funded initiative has been set-up this winter as an urgent response to the national cost-of-living crisis, which is affecting households across the country.

National fuel poverty charity the Fuel Bank Foundation has reported a 75 per cent increase in the number of people needing its support in the last 12 months as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

With many households facing financial hardship this winter, National Grid, formerly known as Western Power Distribution, is calling on charities, councils and community groups to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to tackle fuel poverty.

This is the latest round of grants from National Grid’s annual Community Matters Fund.

Earlier this year, more than 100 grassroots organisations received crucial fuel poverty grants after making successful applications to the fund. “Every family deserves to have a warm home and tackling fuel poverty is a vital and pressing priority for us this winter,” said Alison Sleightholm, regulation and corporate director at National Grid.

“Over the past two years, we have worked with partners to deliver £20million of direct savings for over 40,000 customers struggling to pay their bills, and the Community Matters Fund, provided entirely by the company’s shareholders, promises to offer further support to our communities.

“We are looking to support, and partner with, community groups and organisations to achieve positive change, and we welcome funding applications from diverse community groups and organisations.”

Building on feedback from last year’s fuel poverty fund, charities and community groups in south Wales will also have access to a range of free training and energy efficiency advice materials which they can tailor and share with their communities to support planned or existing projects.

Support will be given to projects including, but not limited, to warm banks, energy efficiency guidance and products (insulation installations, updating heating systems etc), grant/discount scheme advice, innovation/other to be detailed and impact clearly specified and demonstrated.

Registered charities, community groups and local authorities are all eligible to apply using the application form available at nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund.

National Grid will consider applications for sums up to £10,000.

The closing date for submissions is Monday, October 31.

You can follow the fund on social media #GridCommunityFund.