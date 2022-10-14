A PIECE of Chepstow history which saw the town leave its mark on the world of war reopens today as part of a new housing development.

Brunel Quarter is a housing development built on the site of National Shipyard No.1.

The major industrial site played a crucial role in the development of Chepstow and surrounding areas, in various capacities since 1916.

During the First World War, the UK Government commissioned National Shipyard No. 1 to build merchant vessels and warships — many of which were launched from Slipway 4.

The shipyard was bought by Fairfield Shipbuilding and Engineering Ltd during World War Two, and used it as a base for manufacturing landing craft and parts of Mulberry Harbour.

This facilitated the rapid arrival of Allied cargo onto the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in 1944.

Later, the shipyard was transformed into an engineering hub (Mabey Bridge) for bridges and other structures — most famous for providing steelwork for the Severn Bridge in the 1960s.

Today, October 14, Barratt Developments South Wales has officially re-opened the slipway — following six months of preservation works to retain part of the original slipway.

Overlooking the River Wye, the slipway pays homage to the area’s industrial past, with the outline of a warship paved in the ground and brand-new signage on display, bringing the history to life.

The slipway isn’t the only piece of history preserved at Brunel Quarter.

The old flour mill — a Grade II-listed building — has also been carefully restored and stands pride of place at the heart of the development.

The mill was built in 1851 by Robert Sharpe, a railway contractor who had worked on Brunel’s railway suspension bridge in Chepstow.