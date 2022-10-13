PUBS and brewers have warned beer shortages could hit the UK this winter.

Industry experts are calling for the sector to be put on a priority list for gas supplies over the coming months.

The National Grid has previously warned UK homes could be left without power for three hours at a time as blackouts hit this winter.

The alert sparked “calls for certainty of energy supply” from drinks industry chiefs.

Jacob Rees Mogg, business secretary, said priority lists will be reserved for energy-intensive users and for sectors where a loss of energy could lead to a threat to life or damages in excess of £50million.

Jayne Almond, Food and Drink Federation’s director of policy, told The Sun: “We urge Ministers to continue to engage with us to address these issues and any potential disruption to the energy supply.”

Pubs are reportedly planning ways to stay open in the case of blackouts, including being lit by candles or battery lamps.

However, during a blackout, a Budweiser spokesman warned the “beer system may not be able to adequately cool the beer lines, meaning draught beer might not be served during the outage period.”

While the British Beer & Pub Association and Campaign for Real Ale told The Sun that blackouts could lead to a “tremendous loss of stock” and reduction in production.

Responding to the winter outlook, a Government spokesman said: “The UK has a secure and diverse energy system.

“To strengthen this position further, we have put plans in place to secure supply and National Grid, working alongside energy suppliers and Ofgem, will launch a voluntary service to reward users who reduce demand at peak times.”

The spokesman said Britain is not dependent on Russian energy imports, and has access to North Sea gas reserves, imports from Norway, and via ports which can handle liquefied natural gas, as well as clean energy sources.

Energy regulator Ofgem said: “We have one of the most reliable energy systems in the world and we are in a favourable position.

“However, it is incumbent on a responsible and prudent energy sector to ensure the right contingency measures are in place.”