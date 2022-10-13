POLICE are appealing for information to locate a missing teenager with links to Abergavenny.

Phillip, 15, has been reported missing from his home in Aberdare.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, with a slim build and shaggy dark brown hair.

Phillip was last seen at 6.15pm on Tuesday, October 11 in the Abergavenny area.

At the time he was wearing black, Hoodrich branded jogging bottoms, black trainers and a balaclava (as pictured).

Police also confirmed that he is known to travel to the Cardiff area.

South Wales Police has asked that anyone with information make contact online via orlo.uk/4436v or call 101 with reference 2200345207.

Gwent Police is also assisting South Wales Police with enquiries.