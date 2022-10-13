A DRUG dealer was caught with £32,000 of cannabis in an Aldi carrier bag which had his name written on it “in very large letters”.

Craig Watkis, 36, dropped the bag after being chased by a police officer into a block of flats in Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, over the summer.

The officer drew his Taser and ordered the defendant to stop but he managed to escape by jumping over a wall.

Watkis was arrested later that day, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Ffion Tomos, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was carrying a very large Aldi carrier bag that was full of cannabis.

“That cannabis could be seen spilling out of the bag as he was trying to rush away from the officer.

“Also of note was that the Aldi bag containing the cannabis had the defendant’s name written on the side of it in very large letters.”

There were 2.62kg of drugs inside which was capable of being broken down into 3,275 £10 deals and with a potential street value therefore of £32,750.

Watkis, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply on August 6.

The defendant had 21 previous convictions for 54 offences with many being for obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Jamie Campbell, representing Watkis, said: “His mental health was plummeting and his use of cannabis was increasing.

“He had been using the drug to numb the pain.”

The court was told Watkis had been affected by the death of his uncle last Boxing Day.

“The defendant had only been dealing for a couple of weeks,” Mr Campbell added.

“There is every chance he can be rehabilitated.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Watkis: “What you did was blatant and very, very foolish.

“The police officer chased you and you tried to slam a door in his face.

“He doggedly pursued you, for which he should be commended, and you dropped the bag.”

The defendant was handed a prison sentence of 10 months that was suspended for 18 months.

Watkis must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay a statutory victim surcharge.