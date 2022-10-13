RISING energy bills across the UK have added to the ongoing cost of living crisis leaving many households battling financial worries as the winter months approach.

In a bid to help Brits struggling the government has offered support to some households via the £400 fuel discount, but many will be eligible for further help.

Around 12 million people will receive financial support in the form of the Winter Fuel Payment which could be worth up to £900 for those eligible as part of the government’s £37bn support package.

The winter Fuel Payment will be boosted this year with the DWP combining it with the Pensioner Cost of Living payment worth between £150 and £300.

Not everyone will be eligible for the full amount while some people will not be eligible at all. Here is everything you need to know.

How you can reduce your energy bills

How much is the Winter Fuel Payment worth?





Those eligible could receive between £250 and £600 to help you pay heating bills.

For 2022 and 2023 the amount includes a ‘Pensioner Cost of Living Payment’ worth between £150 and £300, meaning the maximum payment could be £900 over the next two winters in addition to any Cost of Living Payment you get with any benefit or tax credits.

What you receive will depend on your personal circumstances.

Who is eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment?





The Department for Work and Pensions say people are automatically eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment if you meet one of the following criteria: