THE owner of a controversial hotel in Blaenau Gwent linked to three deaths has obtained planning permission to run a bed and breakfast in Blaenavon, the Argus has learned.

Major concerns have been raised over the Park Hotel in Waunlwyd, which is owned by Andrew Boulton and has been used as temporary accommodation for homeless people since 2020.

Three deaths have been linked to the hotel - most recently on Monday, October 3.

And now it has been revealed Mr Boulton has obtained planning permission to convert the former Carreg Wen Surgery in Church Road, Blaenavon, into a bed and breakfast.

The former Carreg Wen Surgery (far left building) in Blaenavon picture: Google maps

When the Argus spoke to Mr Boulton, he refused to either confirm or deny the venue would be used to home homeless people, similar to the Park Hotel.

Torfaen Council have put a condition of use on the accommodation that it is to be used for no other purposes, such as a hostel.

A spokesperson for Torfaen council said: “The condition controlling the use is: The premises shall be used for the provision of bed and breakfast/guesthouse accommodation (within use Class C1) only and for no other purposes (such as a hostel or any other uses in class C of the schedule to the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987 (or in any provision equivalent to that class in any statutory instrument revoking and re-enacting that order with or without modification).

“Reason: In the interest of amenity as the site is not considered suitable for residential occupation on a permanent basis.”

Residents in the Waunlwyd area have expressed serious concerns over the Park Hotel, with a public meeting held last week.

Both Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil councils have withdrawn their clients from the facility.

Speaking last week, Georgua Ann Sprot, who lives in the area, said: “The Park Hotel is right outside my house; my grandparents live on the same street as well.

Park Hotel, Ebbw Vale picture: Amy Rhian Oleary

“Waunlwyd used to be such a quiet, peaceful village and we never used to have any trouble.

“The police are there at two or three times a week, it’s sad it’s come to this.”