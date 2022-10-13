A DRUG dealer who was caught trafficking cocaine is facing years behind bars.

Luke Edwards, 29, from Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences were committed between September 9, 2016 and September 14, 2022.

Edwards, of Pontnewydd Walk, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from prison.

His barrister Christopher Rees asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

He said that his client has no previous convictions.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said of the sentence the defendant can expect: “The starting point is four and a half years.

“This is a street dealer, this isn’t a commercially aware defendant dealing in commercial weights.”

Turning to Edwards, he added: “You have pleaded guilty now to two serious matters and the next stage in the proceedings is to sentence.

“I’m not in a position to do that this morning.

“I am going to ask for a pre-sentence report.

“That report will go to the question of length of sentence only.

“It is accepted here that these are offences where only a custodial sentence can be justified for them and the real question is to get your background and the proposed length of sentence that the Probation Service think is appropriate.

“I am going to adjourn then until November 10 and you will be remanded as before into custody.”