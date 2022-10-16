CHEPSTOW Male Voice Choir is to perform a special concert at the headquarters of Chepstow Mencap on Friday, October 21, starting at 7.30pm.

Formed in 1988, this choir has sung at many concerts and at church and civil weddings to provide a choral background for those important days.

The choir has performed across the UK and abroad including St Paul's in London, and as participants in the ‘1,000 voice’ event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and the 500-voice charity concert at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall.

The choir itself is a charitable organisation and has already helped raise more than £400,000 for charities all over the UK. Their repertoire includes hymns, folk songs, shanties, opera and songs from popular shows.

The concert has been arranged for by the Chepstow and District Rotary Club and will take place in the old Board School building on Bridge Street, Chepstow, which is now home to Mencap. It previously housed Stuart Crystal.

Chepstow Mencap is an independent charity offering non-residential opportunities, care and support for adults with all kinds of learning disabilities.

It was established nearly 50 years ago by a group of parents who wanted their children to experience new things, be safe and develop independent life skills.

They have built great relationships with the community.

Mencap outgrew its base at the Berkeley on Station Road and relocated to The Board School in September 2020. This was possible due to a successful application to the Big Lottery Fund.

The Board School has provided more capacity, enhanced facilities and become a vibrant hub for community activity.

For tickets and further information contact 01291 627886, 01291 629669 or 07715 910244.

All proceeds from this event will go into Rotary charities.