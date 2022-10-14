A BURGLAR has admitted stealing a TV, DVD player and two mobile phones during a raid.
Jan Kandrac, 28, from Newport, broke into a flat on Charles Street in the city centre between July 26 and July 29.
He also admitted a fraud charge relating to the stolen Technika TV and Samsung DVD player.
Kandrac, of Ebenezer Terrace, pleaded guilty to a commercial burglary and attempted commercial burglary at another hearing.
The defendant, who appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from prison, is due to be sentenced on November 10.
He was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here