CHRISTCHURCH Music Society is bringing Calendar Girls: The Musical to the Congress Theatre, Cwmbran, as part of its 50th anniversary year.
With full commitment to the musical’s more revealing aspects, it tells the true story of Yorkshire’s Calendar Girls and is based on the film about a group of Women’s Institute members who achieved some extraordinary fundraising by producing an ‘Alternative WI Calendar’.
Take That’s Gary Barlow wrote the show's songs alongside a both witty and moving script by Tim Firth.
The show, which is being staged from October 20 to October 22 will be raising money for Blood Bikes - a free rapid response medical transport service for the NHS which is completely staffed by unpaid volunteers.
CMS president Jan Parfitt said: “It is an amazing show with a warm heart that is summed up by the self-coined term 'craughing' – the act of crying and laughing at the same time!”
Performances start at 7.15pm and tickets are £12 and can be bought online from the Congress Theatre - www.congresstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/873632723. For groups of 10 or more, there is a booking discount - 10 tickets for the price of nine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here