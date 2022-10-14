SEVERAL Newport residents have appeared in courts outside of Gwent recently.

The cases listed are from October 9 to October 13.

George Lansbury, 46, of Victoria Avenue, was caught speeding, and his case was heard in Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Lansbury drove in Cardiff on Cowbridge Road West at a speed of 35mph on May 2, 2022.

The speed limit for the road is 30mph.

The verdict was proved via the Single Justice Procedure and Lansbury was fined £220.

He was also ordered to pay a £34 victim services surcharge and costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karina Kononova, 38, of Queens Close, was also caught speeding in Cardiff.

Kononova was caught by a speed camera while she was driving 36mph on the 30mph Greenway Road on May 1, 2022.

She pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure and was fined £40.

She was ordered to pay £34 for victim services and £90 in costs.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sajjad Ali, 46, of Corporation Road, was fined for driving without insurance.

He drove from between junctions 32 and 30 on the M4 on May 8, 2022, without insurance.

His guilt was proven via the Single Justice Procedure and Cardiff Magistrates' Court fined him £660, ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £88 and costs of £110.

Ali was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 18 months.

He was also fined £220 for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Dominic Carter, 53, of Church Crescent, was fined for using a phone while driving.

Carter used his phone while driving on the M4 on Jul 1, 2022.

It was proven via the Single Justice Procedure and he was fined £220 by Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Carter also has to pay a victim services surcharge of £88 and costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sameele Carpacii, 30, of Rugby Road, was fined by Bath Magistrates' Court.

Carpacii failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver accused of committing an offence on February 21, 2022.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pays costs of £90, as well as a victim surcharge of £66.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Nazir Gadir, 37, of Corporation Road, was fined for speeding in Cardiff.

It was proven via the Single Justice Procedure that Gadir drove at 36mph on Newport Road, where the limit is 30mph, on April 7, 2022.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 in costs.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ionut Zavoi, 52, of Upper Dock Street, was fined by Bodmin Magistrates' Court.

Zavoi was required to provide information on a driver suspected of an offence in Plymouth on March 21, 2022.

It was proven via the Single Justice Procedure that he did not do this, so he was fined £660.

He also has to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 in court costs.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Dylan Williams, 19, of Chaffinch Way, was fined for speeding in Cardiff.

Williams drove at 35mph on a 30mph road, namely Newport Road, on February 24, 2022.

He pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure and was fined £100.

He has to pay a £34 victim services surcharge but his driving license was hit with three points.

His guilty plea was taken into account during sentencing and Williams will not have to pay court costs.