A PAEDOPHILE was warned he is facing jail after he admitted child sex offences.

Simon Powell, 56, of Hillview Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one count of attempting to incite sexual activity with a child.

The offences were committed between April 28, 2021 and August 10, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer had £32k of cannabis in an Aldi bag with his name written on it

The defendant had no previous convictions, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Powell’s lawyer Stuart John asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins set a sentencing date of November 10 but warned the defendant he could be facing “immediate custody”.

Powell was granted conditional bail and ordered to register as a sex offender.