THE Angel Hotel, Abergavenny, has raised more than £20,000 in the past year for Stump Up for Trees, an ambitious project to plant one million trees in The Brecon Beacons National Park.

The family-run hotel has contributed £1 for each sold room per night, and by asking guests to make a voluntary contribution of £3 per stay.

The hotel will continue to raise funds in this way for the project.

William Griffiths, owner and general manager, said: "Stump Up For Trees is a fantastic initiative, which will greatly protect and preserve the diversity and landscape of our national park, which our visitors so love to explore."

Stump up for Trees/Ceiniogi'r Coed is an ambitious, community-based charity focused on woodland creation and enhancing biodiversity in the Brecon Beacons area of south east Wales. The charity is planting one million trees, using innovative public-private funding initiatives.

The organisation was the idea of Keith Powell, a seventh generation Black Mountains farmer and vet, along with local author, broadcaster and woodsman Robert Penn.

The aim is to create a native woodland which will absorb carbon and create habitat for wildlife.

On November 12, The Angel Hotel is giving guests the chance to get out on the hills and plant some trees themselves with Rob Penn and the Stump Up for Trees team.

The Stump Up For Trees package includes: overnight accommodation, choice of a cooked or continental breakfast, dinner in the Oak Room or Foxhunter Bar (choice from The Angel set menu), a copy of Rob Penn’s book, 'Woods' to take home, a packed lunch to take out with you, and a complimentary upgrade (based upon availability). This is valid on November 11 and 12, 2022.

For more details go to www.angelabergavenny.com/