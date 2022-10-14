BARRIERS on footpaths, pavements and cycle paths intended to prevent off-roading are also blocking access for disabled people and those with mobility issues, a councillor has warned.

Lynda Clarkson raised the issue as councillors in Torfaen discussed how the authority is addressing physical barriers that prevent people from enjoying the same opportunities as others.

The Abersychan councillor said: “Some of our active travel routes have still got barriers on them, put up to stop off-roading and that type of thing.

“What are the plans going forward to try and improve them so wheelchair users, mobility scooter users and even people with double buggies with children can actually access some of these routes as they are currently blocked?”

Barriers such as metal posts are often placed on footpaths in the countryside, if routes are off limits to off-road vehicles, as well as on pedestrian paths in towns and residential areas.

Cwmbran Fairwater councillor Rose Seabourne said she was concerned about a lack of dropped kerbs, an issue she said has impacted her while using a mobility scooter.

She said: “There is nothing worse than getting half way around the block and finding you can’t get off the kerb and you have to travel back to where you know there is a kerb.”

The councillor said she had previously suggested a map of routes that can be followed with dropped kerbs and was told work is progressing on that.

Council officer Stephen Honeywell also said an active travel officer has been out with mobility scooter users to identify locations where dropped kerbs could be created and the council has a budget “for some of that work” and it can also apply for grant funding.

The council’s 2021/22 equality report, which the scrutiny committee was discussing, however stated there had been “no progress” towards such work during the past year.

The report acknowledged “insufficient budgets” are a challenge to maintaining, and ensuring all council buildings are fully accessible but said work is prioritised.

Over the same period work ranging from building a new accessible toilet to installing additional handrails was carried out at 11 primary and secondary schools while work is, or was, planned at 13 schools across the summer holidays.