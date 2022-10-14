A NEWPORT dogs home has won two gold awards at the 2022 RSPCA Cymru Awards for their work helping stray dogs.

Newport City Dogs home in Stephenson Street won awards in the stray dog and kennelling award categories at the PawPrint awards.

Since covid restrictions lifted last year, and with the cost of living crisis setting in, more dogs are being abandoned or dumped by their owners due to rising costs.

Stray Dogs found in Newport are taken to Newport City Dogs home for seven days before they are put up for rehoming.

Now the shelter has been recognised for its 11th year, with the gold award in the stray dog category.

Dogs like these are waiting to rehomed

This year they have also been awarded with gold in the kennelling category. Pawprints is an annual award scheme that recognises good practice from public bodies in relation to animal welfare.

Cllr James Clarke, Nepwort City Council cabinet member for strategic planning, regulation and housing said: “We are very proud of our stray dog and kennel service.

“Our staff work hard to ensure that stray or unwanted dogs are well cared for and provided with the most suitable opportunity for their future care.

“It’s fantastic that the hard work has been recognised in not one, but two categories. Well done to everyone involved!”

There are number of categories in the awards that include recognition for stray dog provision, animal licensing work, contingency planning, and housing policies.

The dogs home helps abandoned dogs like this one.

To achieve gold, the team demonstrated the high quality of care given injured and sick stray dogs, as well as ensuring the dogs in their care have a suitable place to live and fed a healthy diet.

Newport City Dogs home aims to find as many dogs as they can great homes and not to destroy any healthy dog.

Most strays found by the dogs home have an unknown background and origin, they are observed on behaviour in the kennel environment.