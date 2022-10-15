THERE are plenty of restaurants in and around Newport serving delicious food to eat or takeaway - but what about if you fancy a pizza?

Pizza can be the best comfort food, whether you enjoy a plain margarita or something a bit more adventurous, we've got you covered.

Here are the top seven pizza places in Newport and the surrounding area according to our readers.

The Square Pizza Co, Cardiff Road, Newport

Customers can enjoy double delight with this one, voted top pizza place in Newport, as there are two branches - one in Cardiff Road, and one in Chepstow Road.

As the name suggests, their pizzas are square rather than the traditional circles - meaning there's no space wasted in the box.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “It’s the best pizza around, and even more impressive with the prices I will definitely be returning.”

RK Pizza Point, Caerleon Road, Newport

This pizza place, located at 177A Caerleon Road, not only serves pizza, but also burgers, and has meal deals on offer.

It recently came under new management.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “The pizza was incredible; the toppings were tasty and had the perfect amount of them and the cheese stuffed base was amazing.”

Al Forno, Chartist Way, Newport

This company in Rogerstone is run by the guys that brought you Tin Can Kitchen, available for takeaway, collection, or doorstep delivery.

The stone-baked pizza is served from a shipping container.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “Best pizza we have had in a long time, I would highly recommend.”

4 Corners Pizza, Commercial Road, Newport

This takeaway in the heart of Newport City Centre delivers pizza right to your door.

They are only open five days of the week from Wednesday to Sunday.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “I was very impressed with the pizza, I will definitely be ordering from here again, the delivery driver was very polite and professional.”

Zizzi, Friars Walk, Newport

A national chain, this restaurant is located at Unit R1B at Friars Walk.

They are open from 11.30am until 10pm.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “Food was absolutely delicious and so fresh; staff were amazing and very attentive.

Vittorios, Stow Hill, Newport

Another Italian restaurant makes the list at number six, this family-owned restaurant serves nothing but authentic Italian pizza.

The three-generation run restaurant is perfect for a taste of Italian-made pizza.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “It's always an excellent meal with a friendly, efficient team that serve great food.

La Pizzeria, Clytha Park Road, Newport

Last but not least is this pizza takeaway located just outside of the city centre.

The takeaway offers many deals for customers to enjoy and also deliver pizza straight to your door, with their delivery service.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “I have ordered from here many times, the service is always delivered with quick deliveries and hot food, with super tasty pizza.”