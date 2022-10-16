DEVLING through our picture archives we found this selection of Gwent landmarks - but how many do you recognise without reading the captions?

Look: How many of these Gwent landmarks do you recognise?

A reasonable amount to pay to park back in 1980

Pontypool's Shell Grotto looking a bit worse for wear back in January 1992

Charles Morgan, Lord Tredegar, taken in May 1980 and billed as 'Newport's only statue' on the back of the picture

The round tower at Nantyglo

The top of the memorial to merchant seamen at Gilligan's island, Newport. Pictured in 1992

The drinking fountain outside Belle Vue Park in Newport. Pictured in May 1980 after it had been vandalised

The Bevan Memorial pictured in 1992

The light at Goldcliff, near Newport, pictured in 1975

A tomb at St Mary's Priory Church, Abergavenny, pictured in 1982