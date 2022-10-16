Look: How many of these Gwent landmarks do you recognise?

DEVLING through our picture archives we found this selection of Gwent landmarks - but how many do you recognise without reading the captions?
A reasonable amount to pay to park back in 1980
Pontypool's Shell Grotto looking a bit worse for wear back in January 1992
Charles Morgan, Lord Tredegar, taken in May 1980 and billed as 'Newport's only statue' on the back of the picture
The round tower at Nantyglo
The top of the memorial to merchant seamen at Gilligan's island, Newport. Pictured in 1992
The drinking fountain outside Belle Vue Park in Newport. Pictured in May 1980 after it had been vandalised
The Bevan Memorial pictured in 1992
The light at Goldcliff, near Newport, pictured in 1975
A tomb at St Mary's Priory Church, Abergavenny, pictured in 1982
