WORK to ensure the views of all young people, including the “unapproachable and disaffected”, are taken on board is under way in Torfaen.

The county borough council youth forum meets monthly to allow children and young people to discuss issues and decisions impacting them. It is to be replaced with a Torfaen Youth Alliance, to bring together more young people, and is due to hold its first meeting this autumn.

But Cllr Rose Seabourne said she was concerned as to how council services consult with young people, which she said is “so important”, and wanted to know how the forums that are in place feedback information to their peers in the wider community.

The Labour councillor said: “A certain type of person goes on to a council, as I know. Lots of people want to volunteer for a school council. I’m concerned about getting feedback to the unapproachable and the disaffected, and how we take on their views as well.”

Education officer Jess Gabriel, who is responsible for participation, said there are Gypsy and Traveller, young carers and LGBT forums involved in the Youth Alliance, that also run their own meetings, and said the council is now looking at how it involves children who do not attend formal meetings.

She said: “We are looking at how do we involve the voices of all children, particularly those not inclined to join a forum or a youth council. How do we engage them on the topics that matter to them? That is an ongoing piece of work.”

Independent councillor for Blaenavon Janet Jones asked how the council is engaging with children with autism and those with disabilities.

Ms Gabriel said they are involved in the Youth Alliance which is intended to be “as inclusive as possible” and said if councillors are aware of any groups they think should be engaged with they should let officers know.

The council’s 2021/22 equalities report said the council intends to develop further opportunities for young people to be involved in decision making. It said the county’s Standing Advisory Council on Religious Education (SACRE) council has agreed in principle to have youth representation on the board while Children’s Services has welcomed two youth representatives into the corporate parenting board.