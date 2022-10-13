Global streaming service Netflix has today (October 13) announced that it will begin offering a cheaper subscription for just £4.99 a month.

The new package will keep all the original features that fans of the streaming service love, but will instead have Ads.

Described as a "new lower priced ad-supported plan" it will launch in under a month on November 3 at 4pm.

The 'Basic with Adverts' plan will still offer a wide variety of great TV series and films and can still be watched on a wide range of TV and mobile devices.

Although there is some differences, with video quality up to 720p/HD and an average of four to five minutes of adverts per hour.

Enjoy your Netflix experience exactly as it is today? Great! Nothing about the way you watch Netflix is going to change.



From November, Netflix will also be available from £4.99 in the UK. Basic with Ads, Netflix’s new lower priced ad-supported plan. A plan for every fan! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 13, 2022

Plus, some content will not be available in the package, with a limited number of films and TV series restricted due to licensing, however, Netflix have said they're working on it.

Another change for the cheaper package is that you will now be able to download titles too.

Netflix to launch new package with adverts

As described by Netflix, the new subscription "is everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few adverts in-between."

They share that during launch, adverts will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during series and films.

The package will be available in 12 counties: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.

On sharing the news of the announcement, Netflix wrote: "We’re confident that with Netflix starting at £4.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan.

"While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.

"As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time."

You can sign up too Netflix via the website.