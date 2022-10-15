A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD COYLE, 56, of Beech Avenue, Blackwood, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at Blackwood police station on October 5.

ANDREW CHURCH, 38, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of four blocks of cheese worth £16 from Tesco on Caerleon Road and six Bluetooth speakers, three vape liquids and a pair of socks with a combined value of £59 from Poundland.

JUSTIN CROWE, 51, of Brynderwen Road, Newport, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on April 25.

JANE ROWLANDS, 56, of Burtons Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 145 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Primrose Court on June 12.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

THOMAS ASHLEY FARR, aged 27, of Victoria Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £216 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving through a red light on the A4044 on Bond Street, Bristol, on December 19, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS JONES, 67, of Mamhilad, near Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HYWEL TREVOR MORGAN, 37, of Acorn Villas, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £896 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance on Clydach Avenue on September 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN DAVIES, 51, of Millers Wood, Penmaen, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A472 in Usk on April 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN PAUL CLANCY, 48, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.