A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHERELLE WILLIAMS, 28, of Jellicoe Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEIRON HODKIN, 31, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on May 19.

He was banned from driving for 38 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Gwent drug dealer among gang jailed for 30 years

UYI EUBOOMWAN, 36, of Hammond Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an electric scooter without insurance on George Street on April 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER JONES, 38, of St Ann Street, Gilfach, Bargoed, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle on the A468 in Trecenydd, Caerphilly, on September 14 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MARK MURRAY, 34, of Ballater Place, Glasgow, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving on the M4 in Newport with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on September 10.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NATALIE SATRINA DOWNER, 42, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Somerset Street on March 27.

NICHOLA PEARL PRICE, 46, of Clos Ceirw, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN DAVID JEREMIAH, 25, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REGINALD MICHAEL FEAR, 62, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON WILLIAM JAMES JONES, 38, of Bristol Terrace, Bargoed, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.