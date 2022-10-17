A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM CROFT, 18, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a Volkswagen Polo car on September 25, 2021 that was taken without the consent of the owner and was damaged before it was recovered.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation and fined £120.

COLIN THOMAS, 39, of Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 136 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Park Lane on July 19.

He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £166 surcharge.

ELIOT PARRY, 27, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL HITCHINGS, 35, of Cornwallis Way, Rockfield, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Ditch Hill, Shirenewton, on April 3.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

SHANE JOHNS, 31, of Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he admitted a public order offence committed in Newport on March 11.

MORGAN BALE, 34, of Lower Leigh Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN SCOTT EVANS, 35, of Brynbach Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN NEIL MARSHALL, 38, of Brynhoward Terrace, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN MORGAN, 37, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.