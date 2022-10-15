TWO Gwent mothers have been fined for failing to send their children to school “regularly”.
The women were punished at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court for committing an offence under the Education Act 1996.
The first was a 38-year-old mother from Ebbw Vale who was fined £440 and ordered to pay £120 costs and a £44 surcharge over her failure to send her child to primary school.
The second was a 30-year-old Abertillery mum fined £440 and ordered to pay £120 in costs and a £176 surcharge also over her failure to send her child to primary school.
They cannot be named to protect the identity of their children.
The pair were prosecuted by Blaenau Gwent council.
