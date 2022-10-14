CELTIC Symphony by The Wolfe Tones has climbed to number two in the UK iTunes chart amid a row over the Irish women’s football team singing a ‘pro-IRA’ song following their victory over Scotland this week.

Players celebrating the victory were filmed singing the chant ‘Ooh aah up the Ra’ in the Hampden dressing room on Tuesday.

UEFA and Police Scotland are investigating the footage which was circulated on social media which led to an apology from the Irish FA and the manager and players.

Irish football fans hit back at criticism after a Sky Sports presenter asked whether “there was a need for education” following the backlash.

One fan replied to the clip on social media: “Don't talk to us about history.”

Another added: “This Brit journalist telling an Irish person to educate themselves on history is a joke.”

Following the media storm Celtic Symphony by Dublin band The Wolfe Tones has climbed to number one in Ireland and number two in the UK iTunes chart.

The song, originally released in 1988, celebrated Celtic FC’s centenary and many have been quick to point out the line relates to graffiti at Parkhead reading, “we’re magic, up the Celts, ooh, aah up the Ra”.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Wolfe Tones songwriter Brian Warfield said: "What the hell is wrong with IRA? It is the Irish Republican Army. It is the people who put us here and gave us some hope when we had no hope.

"There were terrible things that happened on both sides, but don't give me the argument that it was one-sided. Don't tell me that you can't sing Celtic Symphony but you can sing God Save the King? Don't give the argument that Land of Hope and Glory isn’t a rebel song. It is.

"In England they wear poppies and rise them up to sir this and sir that for killing for English expansionism but to kill to gain Ireland’s freedom is a terrible crime."

At the time of writing, Celtic Symphony remains number two in the UK iTunes chart.