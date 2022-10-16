THIS week is all about brass. This was the theme we set for our camera club members, who as always did not disappoint with their imagination.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Vintage: Brass on a car in the centre of Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Tristan: And his euphonium in Llanwern. Picture: Helen Louise Hyatt
Engine: Shining brass at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Granville Joxies
Music: Brass instruments. Picture: Na Ta Lie Rowles
Playing: Severn Tunnel Brass Band, at Caldicot Castle for St David's Hospice Care Twilight Walk. Picture: David Barnes
Knocker: In Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Bridge: Brass Locks, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Lockdown: Brass locks 'memory' art installation, Blackwood. Picture: Granville Joxies
Religion: Brass at the church alter. St David's Church Fleur de Lis. Picture: Carol Nicholls
