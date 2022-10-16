THIS week is all about brass. This was the theme we set for our camera club members, who as always did not disappoint with their imagination.

Vintage: Brass on a car in the centre of Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Tristan: And his euphonium in Llanwern. Picture: Helen Louise Hyatt

Engine: Shining brass at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Granville Joxies

Music: Brass instruments. Picture: Na Ta Lie Rowles

Playing: Severn Tunnel Brass Band, at Caldicot Castle for St David's Hospice Care Twilight Walk. Picture: David Barnes

Knocker: In Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Bridge: Brass Locks, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Lockdown: Brass locks 'memory' art installation, Blackwood. Picture: Granville Joxies

Religion: Brass at the church alter. St David's Church Fleur de Lis. Picture: Carol Nicholls