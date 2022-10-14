A MAN with a long history of violence struck his innocent victim in the face with a pint glass while he was on a drinking binge.

Jordan Gingell, 26, struck stranger Ethan Jones after visiting pubs in the Gwent Valleys over the summer.

The defendant had been in bars in Bargoed and Rhymney when he saw his victim in a car on the evening of June 8, prosecutor Joshua Scouller said.

Mr Jones was a passenger in the vehicle in Rhymney when he and the driver were asked by Gingell for a lift to Merthyr Tydfil after he’d flagged them down.

When they refused to take him because “they didn’t know him” the defendant hit him with the pint glass he had in his hand.

The judge, Recorder Richard Kember, told Mr Scouller: “It was fortunate it didn’t break.”

He replied: “Indeed, the injuries could have been much worse.”

Mr Scouller added: “The defendant told the police in interview he was so intoxicated he had no recollection of the events.”

Mr Jones was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil for treatment and needed stitches after suffering a 2cm cut to his eyebrow.

Gingell, formerly of New Tredegar, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

The defendant had 20 previous convictions for 37 offences.

They include causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, possession of an offensive weapon, battery and escape from lawful custody.

Paul Hewitt, representing the defendant, said: “He had a rough upbringing – he was taken into care and had problems at school.

“He’s gone into substantial offending.”

His barrister added how his client suffered from mental health and alcohol problems.

Recorder Kember jailed Gingell for 18 months and told him he would have to serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

The defendant will also have to pay a statutory surcharge.