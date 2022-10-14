DRIVERS who will be out and about on the roads across Gwent this weekend will want to add a little extra time to their journeys if they are using any of these roads.
Here is a round-up of the road works and closures across the region this weekend.
M4
- Lane closures on the exit slip roads and on the roundabout at junction 28 due to ongoing strengthening works on the Ebbw River Bridge.
- Roadworks are scheduled on the M4 westbound between junctions 22 and 23. These are due to be completed on November 18, according to Traffic Wales.
- Horticultural works are planned on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 and 20, and westbound on the exit slip road at junction 22.
M48
- Heading over the M48 Severn Bridge, there’s roadworks between junctions one and two. This is as work to identify corrosion to the zinc-coated steel cables continues – having started in June this year, and scheduled until January 2023.
A465
- The A465 will be closed between Brynmawr and Glanbaiden on Saturday from 7am to 7pm.
A40
- There is roadworks on the A40 eastbound between the A449 and the junction with the A48. These are due to continue until March 2023.
