DRIVERS who will be out and about on the roads across Gwent this weekend will want to add a little extra time to their journeys if they are using any of these roads.

Here is a round-up of the road works and closures across the region this weekend.

M4

  • Lane closures on the exit slip roads and on the roundabout at junction 28 due to ongoing strengthening works on the Ebbw River Bridge.
  • Roadworks are scheduled on the M4 westbound between junctions 22 and 23. These are due to be completed on November 18, according to Traffic Wales.
  • Horticultural works are planned on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 and 20, and westbound on the exit slip road at junction 22.

M48

A465

  • The A465 will be closed between Brynmawr and Glanbaiden on Saturday from 7am to 7pm.

A40

  • There is roadworks on the A40 eastbound between the A449 and the junction with the A48. These are due to continue until March 2023.