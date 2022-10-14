EMPLOYEES of a branch of a national takeaway chain in Cwmbran have spoken out against their employer, claiming they were constantly paid late.

Workers at German Doner Kebab (GDK), which has more than 100 locations across the country, have claimed that when they asked to be paid, their jobs would be threatened.

Located in 4 Glyndwr Rd, GDK first opened in Cwmbran last year.

Former employee Shauna Evans said: “They never paid us on time and threatened us with our jobs when we asked to be paid – some people haven’t been paid for months.

“It was horrendous - I am disabled and I would go into work with my knees strapped because I couldn’t afford to pay for things."

Not being paid on time affected Shauna's disability picture: Tracey Evans

Not being paid on time affected Shauna's disability. Picture: Tracey Evans

Ms Evans, who worked at the eaterie between June 2021 and September 2022, described the way she and her former colleagues had been treated, as "foul".

When the Argus contacted GDK for comment, store manager Ethan said: “There’s nothing I can say.”

A spokesperson for the chain said: “We work with a number of franchisees and upon being made aware of this issue at the Cwmbran store, we are happy to confirm that this matter has been investigated by German Doner Kebab and we have worked together with the franchise partner to fully resolve this processing error.

“We work closely with all of our franchise partners to implement a safe and supportive working environment, and the welfare of our German Doner Kebab staff will always be our number one priority.”

Shauna’s mum Tracey Evans, whose son also works at the venue, has also spoken out.

“There’s a single parent who has four children and she still hasn’t been paid," she said. "She emailed the wages department and she was told the finance person wouldn’t be back until October 30.

“I’ve offered to lend her money to feed her children.

“They are scared of losing their jobs."

Inside Cwmbran's German Doner Kebab picture: Newsquest

Inside Cwmbran's German Doner Kebab picture: Newsquest

Team member Bailey Richardson has worked at GDK for more than a year, but said he was unable even to afford his weekly bus ticket due to not being paid.

“They expect us to put the hours in and commit to the company but they can't commit to paying us on time," he said. “It's a farce.

“I help my mum pay for things so when I was unable to send the money to pay for it, my mum had charges put on her account.”

A former shift manager at the branch, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were left without gas because they had no money to put it on, and were also left with charges on their account because direct debits did not get paid on time.