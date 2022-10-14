OKTOBERFEST is on its way to Newport this weekend with organisers set to bring the authentic German beer festival to the heart of the city.

After seven years in Cardiff, organisers Oktoberfest UK are expanding the experience to Newport tomorrow, October 15, evening.

The event will be at the Queen's Hotel in Bridge Street, and will kick off at 6pm.

The popular beer festival began in Germany in 1812 and is a celebration of the marriage to the crown princess of Bavaria who later became King Louis I, to princess Therese Von Sachesen Hildburghausen.

Despite being traditionally celebrated in Germany each year, it has become popular with cities across the UK celebrating the event.

Pixabay

Oktoberfest is celebrated with German beer, food, and dressing in traditional lederhosen.

The event at the Queen's Hotel will include a beer hall atmosphere, with table service from waitresses in traditional German dresses, and the venue will be decked with traditional German decoration

Other traditional items at the festival include traditional German food from independent food traders such as bratwurst sausages, brezen (pretzels), schnitzels and many more.

Authentic German beers served out of steins will be available, with live entertainment from Bavarian oompah bands and a sausage eating contest, along with the traditional uberraschungen (surprises).

Ticket prices start at £10 per person, with unreserved seating unless you book a table.

pexels

Tables seat up to six guests and start at £75.

It also provides seats closer to the stage and entertainment with hostess service throughout the sitting.

The second release of a table of six priced at £99 is already sold out, with limited availability for the final release of table of six priced at £132.25.

Single ticket prices are still available for £19.50, for further information for tickets visit Oktoberfest Cymru 2022: Newport Tickets | The Queens Hotel Newport | Sat 15th October 2022 Lineup (skiddle.com)