POLICE are looking to speak with a man following reports of a late-night robbery in Newport.

Gwent Police are investigating following a report of man being robbed near Newport Town Bridge, on Clarence Place, at around 1.55am on Sunday, October 2.

The man’s bag was stolen in the attack.

Officers have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to who was in the area at the time.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a report of a robbery after a man was attacked near Newport Town Bridge on Clarence Place, at around 1.55am on Sunday, October 2 and had his bag stolen.

“Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured who was in the area at the time and may have information that can help with our enquiries.

“If you were in this part of Newport town centre in the early hours of Sunday, October 2 or have any information you believe can help our investigation, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information can call 101, or can send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200333477.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.