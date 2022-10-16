HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Benny: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, 10 years old, male. Benny is an older, blind Cavalier who is looking for a calm and quiet home. He is house trained and loves a cuddle. Benny is on medication for a heart murmur and needs eye drops regularly but is as good as gold for this. He is a gentle dog who enjoys both human and canine company. He can live with cats,dogs and older children.

Kaitlyn: Yorkshire Terrier Cross, four years old, female. Kaitlyn is shy and unsure at the moment. She has come from a breeder so has never lived inside before and will need to learn all about house training and other home skills. She allows us to handle her with no problems and with lots of gentle fusses and encouragement she will soon begin to enjoy her new life. She will need another dog in her new home to help her settle.

Zingy: Cocker Spaniel, four months old, male. Zingy is a male Cocker puppy who was not sold by his breeder. Zingy loves to play with his friends and would prefer to have another dog to play with in his new home. He is just a baby and has lots to learn but with the right family, who have plenty of time and lots of patience he is going to shine!

Ice: Bichon Frise, seven years old, female. Ice is a lovely older Bichon girl who is looking for a loving home. She has a Grade 2 heart murmur that will need to be monitored in the future but does not affect her now. Ice loves to play with her kennel friends but she finds people a little scary at the moment so will be looking for a calm and quiet home where she can settle and learn about being loved.

Siggy: Cross breed, one year old, male. Siggy is still waiting for his family to find him. He has recently had his first birthday and our staff gave him a little party with his kennel friends with party hats, treats and cake! Siggy is a great dog but he has been waiting for half his life to find a home of his own. This boy loves to play with other dogs, enjoys his toys and is desperate for cuddles.