A 55-YEAR-OLD army veteran from Bettws was thanked by magistrates for his 20-year service to the country when he appeared in court to admit illegally dumping rubbish.

James Stock, of Helford Square, appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on October 13. He admitted disposing two black bags in August last year at a “fly-tipping hotspot” in Usk Way.

Representing the defendant, Geraint Richards said Stock had dumped the bags to help out a friend of more than 30 years.

Stock had booked a time slot at a tip in Newport, but due to the long queue decided instead to dump the bags.

Mr Richards said Stock now recognises that it was an “extremely stupid thing to do” and he couldn’t be more remorseful.

He was ordered to pay an £80 fine, prosecution costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34 – a total of £164. Unable to work after a road accident eight years ago and claiming Universal Credit, Stock agreed to pay the courts at a rate of £20 a month.

Prior to his accident, Stock had served in the army for 20 years.

At the hearing, Chair of Magistrates Cheryl Bowen, said: “Thank you for your service to this country. It’s very much appreciated.”

Julian Sanders, representing Newport City Council, had argued the local authority was “under extreme pressure from the public to tackle fly-tipping” and requested a minimum fine of £400.