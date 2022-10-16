A FATHER-OF-TWO has been urged to claim benefits by magistrates after he was convicted of fly-tipping

Daniel Richards, 24, of Cefn Ilan, Abertridwr, was seen dumping storage sacks, carpet, plant pots, paint tins, and a parasol. A dog walker who witnessed Richards reported his car registration to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The fly-tipping happened on Mynydd Eglwysilan, near Nelson, on February 26, last year.

Richards, who admitted the fly-tipping, was ordered to pay a total of £184 to the court by sympathetic magistrates. This was made up of a £100 fine, £50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Council solicitor Steven Mock had requested he pay £679.29 to cover clean-up and prosecution costs.

Andrew Costley, who was representing the defendant, told the court Richards had suffered from “significant mental health problems” since the death of his father nine years ago.

During the hearing at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on October 13, Mr Costley said Richards did not claim any benefits, despite being entitled to the support.

Chair of Magistrates Cheryl Bowen told Richards it would be “very beneficial” if he claimed some benefits.

She said: “You are not asking for something – you are getting your entitlement.”

Ms Bowen added: “We don’t want to exasperate your mental health problems.”

Richards is to pay the court in £20 monthly instalments.

While this was Richards’ first offence of fly-tipping, the court was told he has five previous convictions, the details of which were not disclosed.