BURGER King’s plan to come to Cwmbran has been given the green light from planning officers.

Some fitting-out work has already taken place at the former Caspian Fish Bar in the Cwmbran Centre, which is to be taken over by the fast-food giants , which now has permission to operate and make necessary alterations to the outside of the building.

The firm, founded in 1954, will be taking over the former fish and chip shop, which closed in June, and will be close by to rivals McDonald’s, which has long operated in the shopping centre.

The centre’s owners, property and investment company LCP, announced earlier this month that Burger King was moving to the centre, and the restaurant is expected to create around 30 jobs.

Torfaen County Borough Council planning officers have approved the application, submitted at the end of August, which covers the use of the building and alterations to the outside including extraction ducting at the back of the unit.

The former Caspian Fish Bar in Cwmbran which is to become a Burger King. Picture : Torfaen County Borough Council

A separate application covering cladding and illuminated signage has also been approved.

The restaurant’s opening hours will be limited to 6am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday, which it had requested, and are in line with the nearby McDonald’s. The condition restricting it to those hours is described as “in the interest of residential amenity”.

According to a statement submitted to the planning department: “The unit will be managed to Burger King’s rigorous standards, ensuring issues with regard to public order, litter prevention and welfare are observed.”

Officers said an acoustic sound assessment and odour risk assessment were reviewed by the council’s public health team which was satisfied with both reports and raised no objections.

It is expected the restaurant could open in November.