WHAT buildings, signs and plans have been approved or rejected by planners in Torfaen County Borough so far during October?
- BURGER King has been given permission to open at 23 North Walk in Cwmbran and to make alterations, including extraction equipment, to the outside of the unit, that was most recently the Caspian Fish Bar. It also has permission for the erection of cladding and illuminated signs.
- A BID to raise the roof of an extension at Sandiacre, 15 Ruth Road, New Inn, Pontypool, has been rejected. Planners said it would it significantly change the appearance of the house compared to plans approved in April this year.
- A SINGLE storey rear extension has been approved at 48 Station Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool. The application also covers repairs to an existing roof and the associated replacement of windows and bricks and render repair.
- A CHANGE to plans, first approved in 2020, to demolish a conservatory and build a rear extension at Gorsafdy, Station Road, Ponthir, Cwmbran, has been approved. The roof will now have a gable end.
- DETAILS of required plans to improve nature have been submitted, meaning work on a new garage and porch at Stables House, The Park, Blaenavon, can get under way.
- MELIN Homes is to remove ivy from the stumps of two copper beach trees and prune them back a Lowlands Court, Lowlands Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.
- A PITCH roof first floor rear extension is to be constructed at 14 Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon.
- WARREN James Jewellers is to erect a fascia sign and a projecting sign at its store at 11 South Walk, Cwmbran.
- A SINGLE-STOREY flat roof extension and first floor balcony are to be created at Ty Camlas, 4 Usk Vale Court, New Inn, Pontypool, with a decking area also approved.
- DETAILS on material to be used for a new garage at 6 Barnfield Terrace, Forgeside, Blaenavon, have been submitted, meaning work can get under way. The plans, approved in April, also cover the change of use of land, to a garden, and a first floor extension.
- A BID to change the use of land at Llanishaul Farm, Cwmbran, from agricultural, to keeping horses and creating a road and car park/turning area along with two mobile field shelters and a mobile hay barn, has been withdrawn.
- A DORMER bungalow and a two-storey house are to be built on the site of a now-demolished pebble dashed Church Hall at Bluett’s Road, Talywain, Pontypool.
- A SINGLE-STOREY extension will be added to the rear of 46 Midsummer Road Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran.
- A NEW lean-to pitched roof with a tile finish is to replace the existing flat roof of a garage at 7 Heol Derwen, New Inn, Pontypool. It will also be extended to create a covered area that will be incorporated into a proposed rear extension which is a permitted development.
- A PROPOSED steel car port to create a terrace, with frosted glass panelling, at 23 Stonebridge Park, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, has been refused after planning officers said it would not be in keeping with the street. Some neighbours had objected.
- A PARKING hardstanding area is to be extended at 57 Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, with permission also given for a two-storey storage outbuilding at the rear of the house.
- AN existing rear conservatory, along with external and internal walls, will be demolished and replaced with a new single storey extension at 12 Chester Close, New Inn, Pontypool.
- PLANS to convert redundant barns to create a home for an agricultural worker at Sluvad Farm Barns opposite Sluvad Farm, Sluvad Road, New Inn, Pontypool, have been withdrawn.
- AN application for a single-storey rear extension and to enlarge an existing kitchen to create a “granny annex” at 9 Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, has been withdrawn.
- FORGESIDE RFC has withdrawn plans to improve its training ground at Clapham Terrace, Forgeside in Blaenavon.
- A REAR extension at Ty Celyn, Penymynydd, Penyrheol Road in Penyrheol, Pontypool, has been approved.
- AN environmental management plan, and details of materials to be used, has been submitted meaning work on two four and five bedroom houses on land adjacent to Llewetrog Middle on Coedcae Road in Blaenavon can get under way. Permission for the development was granted in 2018
- AN application to removed dead wood and some branches from an oak tree in the garden of 1 Jim Crow Square, Croesyceiliog in Cwmbran has been withdrawn.
