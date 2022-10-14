A MAN has been arrested following a four-vehicle crash near Pontypool this morning.
The incident occurred at around 7.40am today, Friday, October 14, on the A472 between Pontypool and Hafodyrynys.
The vehicles involved were:
- A white Mercedes Sprinter van;
- A silver Honda - Rapid Response Vehicle;
- A silver Ford Mondeo;
- A blue Suzuki Swift.
Gwent Police has confirmed that the driver of the van, a 35-year-old man from the Ebbw Vale area, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing a roadside drug wipe test.
He has been taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
No further injuries were reported.
The road was temporarily closed while emergency services were in attendance and has since been reopened.
