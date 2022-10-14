A MAN has been arrested following a four-vehicle crash near Pontypool this morning.

The incident occurred at around 7.40am today, Friday, October 14, on the A472 between Pontypool and Hafodyrynys.

The vehicles involved were:

A white Mercedes Sprinter van;

A silver Honda - Rapid Response Vehicle;

A silver Ford Mondeo;

A blue Suzuki Swift.

Gwent Police has confirmed that the driver of the van, a 35-year-old man from the Ebbw Vale area, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing a roadside drug wipe test.

He has been taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No further injuries were reported.

The road was temporarily closed while emergency services were in attendance and has since been reopened.