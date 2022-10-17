HANNAH'S Music has been part of the furniture in Chepstow for more than 30 years.

Owner Carol Mutlow works tirelessly to bring events like Castell Roc to the community, while she also spends her time raising money for good causes.

Ms Mutlow opened the store in Moor Street in memory of daughter Hannah following her death from cystic fibrosis aged just 16.

Providing instruments, supplies, rehearsal space and expertise since 1991, Hannah’s Music, thanks to Ms Mutlow, has become a fitting tribute to the teenager.

Her efforts have resulted in a nomination for one of the accolades in this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

She is in the running for the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner-backed Community Hero Award, which, as the name suggests, goes to a person who has made a real difference to their community.

“Carol gives up her time to organise events for the community of Chepstow,” wrote the person who nominated her.

“They range from fun events for all the family in the high street, like Nashville Day and Christmas lights switch-on, to Castell Roc, where she has bands playing four nights a week during August, bringing in people from all over the country who in turn spend money in local businesses.

“She also raised a huge amount of money for the Ukraine crisis.

“She works tirelessly and gives up her time for free to help organise these events and has brought so much joy to people.

“This year, she organised Castell Roc after a two-year break because of Covid bringing, and she organised a free event for the people of Chepstow to mark the Queen’s 70th Jubilee.

“Carol brings the community together and brings income into the area for local businesses.”

Entries for the awards close next Thursday and the ceremony itself takes place on Tuesday, December 6.

A total of 15 awards are set to be handed out on the night, while the likes of National Grid, Newport City Council, Newport City Homes, St Joseph’s Hospital, Monmouthshire Building Society, Arthur Peake & Sons funeral directors and George Street Furnishers are on board as sponsors.

To make a nomination, visit newsquestevents.co.uk/pride-of-gwent, and for sponsorship opportunities, call Cathy Parsons on 07977 967777 or 01633 777126.