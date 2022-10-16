A MAN told police he had watched child abuse videos on his mobile phone after downing spiced rum during the Covid lockdown.

Jake Butcher, 21, claimed he couldn’t remember downloading the films and told detectives he had no sexual interest in children.

Gwent Police went to his home in Abertillery after they had received a tip-off from the National Crime Agency, Newport Crown Court heard.

The material had been accessed via a Dropbox account in Butcher’s name and the defendant was arrested in January when he was at work.

One category A image, the most serious kind, three at category B and six at category C were found on his phone.

They featured children between the ages of four and 10 years old being sexually abused.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, said: “When interviewed by the police he made no comment to the questions asked of him but he did provide a prepared statement.

“He confirmed these offences had been committed during lockdown which he had found very difficult because he suffered from anxiety and depression although he had not reported these conditions to a medical practitioner.

“The defendant told the police that he had turned to drink and was drinking most days.

“On the day the images were downloaded he said he had been drinking spiced rum and had no recollection of downloading that material.

“He said he was horrified when he realised what he had done.”

Butcher, formerly of Abertillery, now of Bronawelon Terrace, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to possession of indecent photographs of children.

He had no previous convictions.

Megan Williams, representing the defendant, said her client had been “self-medicating” with alcohol at the time of the offences.

She added how he had since been diagnosed and was now being treated for his depression and dealing with drink issues.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation,” his lawyer told the court.

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, handed Butcher a jail sentence of six months that was suspended for two years.

The defendant must attend the Horizon sex offender programme, complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must register as a sex offender for seven years and was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Butcher was ordered to pay £420 towards prosecution costs as well as a victim surcharge.