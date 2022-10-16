A GRADE-II listed former farmhouse dating from the 15th Century is on the market in Monmouthshire.

Manor Farmhouse, Portskewett is a spacious family home, brimming with characterful features.

The property is set within private gardens including cottage front gardens and rear courtyard, which leads to a spacious and private lawned area to the side.

The two-storey house retains some render original to the building and a Welsh slate roof.

Architectural historian John Newman notes the mid-17th century plasterwork including a "handsome ceiling" in the parlour with "unusually lavish moulding".

The property comes complete with five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a ground-floor shower room and WC.

The fifth bedroom includes exposed wooden beams and a rooflight.

A reception room at the front boasts mullion windows and a window seat along with feature fireplace and quarry tiled flooring.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £500,000.

