A GRADE-II listed former farmhouse dating from the 15th Century is on the market in Monmouthshire.
Manor Farmhouse, Portskewett is a spacious family home, brimming with characterful features.
The property is set within private gardens including cottage front gardens and rear courtyard, which leads to a spacious and private lawned area to the side.
The two-storey house retains some render original to the building and a Welsh slate roof.
Architectural historian John Newman notes the mid-17th century plasterwork including a "handsome ceiling" in the parlour with "unusually lavish moulding".
The property comes complete with five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a ground-floor shower room and WC.
The fifth bedroom includes exposed wooden beams and a rooflight.
A reception room at the front boasts mullion windows and a window seat along with feature fireplace and quarry tiled flooring.
The property is on the market with a guide price of £500,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/124823048
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here