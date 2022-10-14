A NEW warm hub has been opened in Garndiffaith.

The hub, run by charity Garnsychan Partnership, is located at the charity's headquarters in Stanley Road, and will be open Monday to Friday each week, with no need to book ahead.

Warm hubs are intended to provide spaces for people who may be worried about the cost of heating their homes to keep warm. And it will have plenty to offer beyond just being a warm place to go to.

Internet access will be provided via computers and tablets, and there will be homework support, financial advice and more.

The most vulnerable in the community will be offered blankets, coats, thermal socks, hot water bottles and slow cookers.

Cllr Giles Davies, trustee of the charity, said: "It's really sad we've got to do this, but at the end of the day we're lucky to have Garnsychan Partnership to keep the community warm, safe and plugged in.

"It's an ideal location on the high street - anyone can pop in.

"I feel things will get worse before they get better, but we're always going to be here."

Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle, who is also deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing and honorary patron of the chairty, said: "We are living in very difficult times and I'm acutely aware that it will be a difficult winter for many.

"Places like this are going to be vital - just look how many came here today.

"It's really lovely for people to have somewhere to come."

For more information call 01495 774 453 or visit garnsychan.co.uk/