A WOMAN could be facing a lengthy jail sentence after she pleaded guilty to slashing her boyfriend with a knife.

Natalie Harvey, 36, attacked her then partner on March 7 in Blaina, Newport Crown Court heard.

He suffered a wound to his head and calf during the assault.

The defendant, of The Walk, Blaina, pleaded guilty to wounding.

Harvey was due to be sentenced but Judge Shomon Khan adjourned the case until next month because he wants a probation report into her background.

He told her: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence and the likely sentence is immediate imprisonment.

“You have never to prison before and have a limited set of previous convictions.

“I just want to know more about you and how you got yourself in this situation.”

The judge added: “It is likely that a lengthy sentence will follow.”

Harvey was remanded in custody until November 11.

She was represented by Julia Cox and the prosecution by Janet McDonald.