Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Quinn-Mari Marlene Short was born on September 2, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs 8oz. Her parents are Chloe-Mari Wiseman and Luke Short, of Newport.

Isobel Rose Johnson was born five days early on August 19, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Jasmine Baker and Jack Johnson, of Cwmbran, and her sibling is Roman, four. Isobel spent six days on the paediatric ward during her first week of life being treated for sepsis and severe reflux. Mum Jasmine said: "The staff were amazing and Isobel has now made a full recovery and is at home."

Rosie-mae Edmunds was born on July 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs. She is the first child of Lewis Edmunds and Ellouise Emmett, of Risca.

Alice Elizabeth Wynne was born on July 15, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 0oz. Her parents are Gemma Price and Jacob Wynne, of Tredegar. Her siblings are Aiden, four, and Millie, three.

Kaedie Lynda Mae Furnival was born on August 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Her parents are Chelsea Furnival and Adrian Witt, of Risca, and her siblings are Cody Furnival, three, and Maddison Furnival, one. Mum Chelsea said: "My waters went on a Wednesday so I got checked on the Saturday for them to tell me I'm being induced. As it was so last minute no one could watch my other two children so Adrian had to stay at home while I give birth alone. I video called him at 5.30am to tell him I'm going onto the labour ward and not to worry as I thought I was going to be in labour for hours. Then I rang him at 6.10am with our beautiful daughter on my chest cutting the cord by myself."