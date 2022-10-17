A DRUG dealer who made more than £340,000 selling cannabis is to hand over £1 because he has no available assets to his name.
Anthony Hunt was handed a suspended jail sentence in May after he admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.
He had also pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.
Hunt, 38, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, appeared before Newport Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.
Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said the defendant had profited by £341,112.25 through drug trafficking.
Hunt had no assets which the police can recover so he was ordered to pay a nominal figure of £1 by Judge Shomon Khan.
The defendant has 28 days to pay or face one day in prison in default.
He was also ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.
When Hunt was sentenced earlier this year the court heard police caught him after they were given a lead that they should be looking for a criminal nicknamed 'Buddha'.
When officers tracked the scrap merchant dealer down just before Christmas, they found 16 cannabis plants growing in the attic of his home.
