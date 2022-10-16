FORMER colleagues of a rugby enthusiast who died earlier this year have raised more than £2,500 for Velindre Cancer Centre - following a fundraiser at Newport’s city centre Specsavers store.

The fundraiser was in memory of the store’s former dispensing assistant, Dominic Little, who died of cancer in June, aged just 28.

The event was attended by former colleagues, friends, family and the local community and raised a total of £2,525.

It had a strong rugby theme, as Mr Little was a passionate Dragons fan.

The Newport rugby club kindly donated a signed shirt for a raffle, which was won by a member of staff at the Specsavers store but given as a gift to Dominic’s father.

Dominic's parents attended the fundraiser

As well as the signed shirt, other raffle prizes included bottles of wine, prosecco, beer, a teddy bear, beauty products, scented candles and gadgets. A variety of cupcakes baked by staff members also sold out on the day.

The fundraiser also saw dispensing assistant, Stevie-Jess Roberts, 28, get her hair cut - with the hair being donated to The Little Princess Trust.

Donna Fowler, store manager at Specsavers Newport, said: "Dominic was only working with us for about five months before he became ill.

"He had settled in really well, was enjoying being part of the dispensing team and showed great potential.

"He told me and his parents that he had found his dream job and was never as happy anywhere else. He was very well liked in the team and his death has hit us all very hard.

Dominic's father cuts Stevie's hair at Specsavers Newport

"There were tears of sadness mixed with tears of joy throughout the day – the generosity of the staff, Dominic’s family and our customers was overwhelming. We’re delighted to be donating more than £2,500 to Velindre, which provides vital care and support for people like Dominic and their families when they are coming to terms with the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis.’

