THE half term holidays are next week and, thankfully for parents worried about the ever-increasing cost of living, many places across Gwent are offering free meals for children.

Half term begins on Monday, October 31, with most of the details outlined below running for the whole week.

Here are some places in and around Gwent that are offering Kids eat free deals.

Tesco

The supermarket giant announced its popular kids eat free scheme at its cafes will be returning during the half term holidays at stores with cafes across Gwent.

Parents only have to spend as little as 60p to claim one free child’s meal worth up to £3.25 when they show their Clubcard at checkout. The only catch is the offer is only available for Clubcard holders.

The offer is available for the duration of the half-term holiday.

Marks & Spencer

M&S cafes across Gwent are running their kids eat free deal this half term.

Kids can enjoy a main plus snack and drink from the kids’ munch menu for free, when £5 is spent on adult food or drink.

All purchases in the cafes are also eligible for a free piece of fruit for kids, meaning children can have a four-piece meal for free over the holidays.

Morrisons

Kids can eat free at Morrisons cafes across Newport and the surrounding areas when an adult spends £4.50 or more on a meal.

Kids meals include a piece of fruit and a choice between of drinks.

The offer is available for children under the age of 16, and parents must be present at the time of purchase.

Other places are also offering cheap meals for children.

Asda

Stores with cafes in Gwent are offering meals for just £1, with a maximum of one meal per child, per day.

Kids can choose between a cold pick and mix selection or hot meals.

The offer is running all day, every day.

Beefeater

Restaurants across Gwent are running offers on children's meals, with free unlimited breakfasts for children. Three-course childrens meals are £5.99.

The offer stands all day everyday during the half term holiday.

Brewers Fayre

The popular sizzler restaurant is running offers for children to enjoy across pubs in Gwent and the surrounding area.

Running a similar deal to Beefeater, kids can eat free with an unlimited breakfast.

The deal includes kids’ meals for just £4.99 for lunch, dinner and drinks all day.

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse restaurants are offering their kids eat free breakfast this half term.

Children can chose between jammy toast, beans on toast or children’s breakfast for free when you buy an adult breakfast for at least £3.49 in a hungry horse pub.

The kids free breakfast must be ordered in the same order as the adult breakfast, and a maximum of two kids breakfasts per adult is allowed.

The offer is available everyday between 7am and midday during the valid half term dates.