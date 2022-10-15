A FORMER tanning salon in Blackwood High Street could be turned into a “trendy” café diner, if plans are approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
According to the plans, the salon, on 79 High Street, has been closed for more than two years and the property has been empty since.
The application form, submitted to the council, states: “With Covid-19 pandemic, it has further dampened the prospects and made the outlook very gloomy.
“It is felt that maybe a different style of business is needed to make this place vibrant and functioning again.”
It adds that the addition of a café diner would increase footfall at the “quieter end” of the high street.
If approved the café diner will have ten employees – six full-time and four part-time. It will be open seven days a week, from 7.30am until 11.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 9.30pm on Sundays.
A decision on the plans is expected to be made by November 15.
The full planning application can be viewed here: https://planningonline.caerphilly.gov.uk/PublicAccess/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=dates&keyVal=RIIKG0DVGY100
